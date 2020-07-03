JEE Advance Exam on 27 September

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry today announced the postponement of JEE-Mains for entrance to undergraduate engineering courses and NEET-UG for admission to medical colleges.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced fresh examination dates of NEET and JEE Mains and Advance. The Minister informed that keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education on the advice of Ministry of HRD, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations.

He further informed that JEE Main examination will now be held between 1st-6th Sept and JEE Advance exam will be held on 27th September. He added that the NEET examination will be held on 13th September.

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020

The NTA, which conducts the JEE and NEET exams, issued separate notices to inform students about the decisions.

In the notice on JEE-Mains, NTA said, “In view of the current situation arising from COVID19 pandemic the National Testing Agency has decided that the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 will now be held during September 1 and 6, 2020, from 9 am to 12 noon in the first shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift.”

NTA in another notice said NEET-UG for medical college admissions will be held on September 13 instead of July 26, 2020.

“NEET-UG will be held on September 13, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm and the dates for downloading admit cards will be displayed 15 days before the exam on NTA website,”

Pokhriyal reiterated the priority to ensure safety and academic welfare of students. He said

“We will ensure that while conducting the examination, we strictly follow the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry so that students are kept away from the grip of this epidemic”

The Minister said that social distancing will also be followed in the examination centers and all other precautionary arrangements will also be made.