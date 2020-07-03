Shimla: HP National Law University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nishtha Jaswal is awarded “International Extraordinary Women Awards” 2020 by International Women’s Club, Switzerland Chapter.

The award is bestowed upon Prof. Nishtha Jaswal in recognition of her contribution in the field of University, higher education for Law.

The International Extraordinary Women award, 2020 was organized by International Women’s Club, Switzerland Chapter. The ceremony was held on 28th June, 2020.

The international women’s club is headed by Prof. Bhumika Gupta from France as its President. Michele Boulade is the President of Switzerland Chapter of the Club.

Prof. Nishtha Jaswal also spoken about the contributions of women’s leadership at the international level.

Around 300 people attended this event including 200 women from different nations. Participants from over 20 different countries among which namely India, Ghana, USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Germany, Australia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE and Singapore attended the event.