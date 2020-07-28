CM test negative, HP High Court to remain closed till 29 July

Shimla: Coronavirus pandemic is spreading fast in the state and today it has crossed 1000 active cases. State has tested 95 positive cases today, including 31 in Sirmour, Kangra 16, Solan 15, Bilaspur 11 Mandi 10 and 5 in Shimla district.

Total positive cases have reached to 1026 in the state, while 1216 patients have fully recovered. 13 have lost their lives to the bug as well.

CM tests Negative

The second Covid test of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has tested negative. CM, and his family, is in Home quarantine after his deputy secretary was tested positive. CM and his family earlier report was also tested negative, however, as a precautionary measure, he has undergone test and quarantined at his official residence in Shimla.

Following a virus positive Additional Advocate General, the State High Court has been closed till July 29.