Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and his family are tested negative for the Coronavirus. After CM’s Deputy Secretary was tested positive for the virus, CM and his family were tested for the virus. Presently CM and his family is in home quarantined at Shimla.

To contain the spread of corona pandemic in the State, Additional Chief Secretary Health R.D. Dhiman claimed of taking effective steps. Dhiman, in a press statement after a virus case reported at state Secretariat Shimla, stated that a person had visited Shimla from Mandi on 21st July, who was later tested as corona positive. Dhiman confirmed

“It has been found that the person had come in contact of some persons in the HP Secretariat. The contact tracing of primary contacts of the corona positive patient was done today and samples of the primary contacts were collected. Three persons including a senior officer of the Secretariat had been found positive today. Primary contacts of these corona positive persons have been asked to go into home quarantine.”

ACS heath further clarified that all positive cases would be re-tested and after 5-6 days of quarantine on being reported negative they would be allowed to join their duties. He said that officials of CM office and Oakover have been asked to self-quarantine themselves.

Dhiman said that regular COVID-19 testing was being done in state and as per the parameters of WHO and GoI the corona infection rate should be less than 5 percent. He said that despite the comprehensive testing, the corona positive rate was 1.3 percent, whereas the death rate was 0.84 percent in the State.