Congress leaders pretend to be patriotic only for politics: BJP

Shimla: On the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Congress leaders have forgotten or given a slip to commemorates martyrs. BJP leaders Mahender Singh and MLA Col. Inder Singh taken a jibe at the grand old party and claimed that the Congress party and its leader forgot to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

BJP leaders, in their joint press communique, said that this was unfortunate that not even a single leader of the Congress party had paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice for the country. They claimed

“it was very disappointing that the leader of the opposition, who never misses an opportunity to play politics even on petty things and was busy eating mangoes and jamun along with congress colleagues, while violating the social distancing norms.”

Mukesh Agnihotri was moving around in his Haroli Vidhan Sabha Constituency, yesterday, but he didn’t bother to pay tribute to the martyrs, they further claimed.

Taking a pot-shot at a young Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, Mahender Singh, who holds ministry of Sanik Welfare and legislature Col. Inder Singh said that MLA Vikramaditya Singh keeps sharing knowledge on every topic, also forgot to remember the contributions of our brave soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. They said

“this proves that Congress leaders only pretend to be patriotic only for politics, but in actual didn’t have any respect for our martyrs”

BJP leaders rued that forgetting such an important event was a reflection of their double character. They said that forgetting to remember the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only disrespects to our martyrs but is an insult to the entire army.