Shimla: The Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has tested positive for Covid-19. Deputy Secretary is also holding additional charge of Joint Director of Industries (ADMN) in the Department of Industries.

Following the report all CM programs were cancelled and the Chief Minister and his family have also gone in self quarantine. He will also undergo COVID test. CM, while leaving for his official residence from CM Office, said that he will follow the entire protocol of COVID.

Earlier, today, two BJP leaders from Janjheli in Seraj assembly segment of Mandi, were tested positive had a travel history of visiting CM’s official residence and also secretariat, for two days. Following the report entire CM office complex and residence has been sanitised.

As a precaution measure, bureaucrats and officials are being tested. So far samples of 36 persons, who are in CM office, personal security and home staff have been taken.

HP Industries Dept closes as a precautionary measure

As a precautionary measure, Director Industries has also closed the Industries Department for a day. Sources have revealed that many employees of the Department have been identified, who had come in his direct contact, and directed for Home Quarantine till further order.

Meanwhile, the State, today, has found 33 new positive cases, 10 in Solan, 7 in Sirmour, 6 in Kangra, 4 in Chamba and 3 each in Mandi and Una districts. Now total active cases in the state have jumped to 588. 6 patients have fully recovered and discharged from the hospitals as well. Solan district has maximum 249 active cases, Sirmour 90 and Shimla and Kangra districts have 52 each positive cases presently.