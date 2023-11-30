Solan – In a pivotal move to address the aftermath of the recent monsoon-induced disaster in Solan, the Sukhu administration has earmarked a substantial relief fund of Rs. 11.31 crore. The allocation, made under the ‘Punrvaas’ Scheme, seeks to alleviate the distress faced by families grappling with the extensive damage caused by the calamity.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally spearheaded the distribution efforts, ensuring that the financial aid reached those most severely affected. The relief package included a first instalment of Rs. 3 lakh for each of the 377 families whose residences were destroyed during the disaster. This initial disbursement aims to provide immediate support and facilitate the initial steps towards rebuilding shattered lives.

Solan district, comprising approximately 8,700 affected families, witnessed the destruction of 377 homes and partial damage to about 500 others. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the state government has adopted a multi-faceted approach to assist the affected populace. In cases of complete home destruction, families are entitled to a compensation of Rs. 7 lakh, while those with partially damaged homes will receive an increased compensation of Rs. 1 lakh.

Beyond financial aid, the government is providing free electricity and water connections to the affected households. Additionally, families are being offered cement at government-subsidized rates of Rs. 280 per bag, facilitating the rebuilding process.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed solidarity with the affected individuals, emphasizing the government’s commitment to understanding and alleviating their pain. He assured that comprehensive assistance would be provided to every disaster-affected person, underscoring the administration’s dedication to a swift and effective recovery.

In a parallel initiative, Chief Minister Sukhu presented certificates to 11 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana in Solan district. The Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana, with a total of 205 beneficiaries in the district, further reinforces the government’s holistic approach to addressing the needs of the community.

Education also remains a key focus, with Chief Minister Sukhu distributing tablets to 26 meritorious students in Solan district under the Srinivas Ramanujan Digital Student Scheme. This marks the beginning of a broader initiative set to benefit a total of 641 outstanding students, demonstrating the government’s commitment to nurturing the academic growth of the younger generation.