Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh has called on the people of the state to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks at crowded places, amid a surge in cases. The Chief Minister appealed while presiding over a conference organized by the Indian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development on strengthening the role of Himachal Pradesh legislators in improving health services during and after the pandemic.

Sukhu highlighted that the state government is implementing reforms in the health sector to provide specialized medical care services to the people. He assured that the positive results of these reforms would be visible in the coming times, with modern technology being incorporated to make health institutions world-class and modern medical facilities available to the people at their doorsteps.

Furthermore, he announced that robotic surgery facilities would be available at Medical College Tanda and IGMC Shimla within the next six months, saving patients valuable time and providing accurate results. The Chief Minister also shared that the construction of a PET Block has started in IGMC Shimla and Rs. 50 crore would be spent on installing a PET scan machine in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

As the state government continues its efforts to provide better healthcare services, Sukhu reminded everyone that society has to learn to live with the coronavirus, and called for everyone’s cooperation in following Covid-19 protocols to curb the spread of the virus.