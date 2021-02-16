Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday expressed happiness over judgement of Supreme Court of India for approving 605 projects involving an area of 685.58 hectares hanging in fire for want of FCA and FRA for many years due to which various developmental projects could not be executed in time.

CM with Tushar Mehta Solicitor General of India at New Delhi

Chief Minister said that out of these 605 projects, Hon’ble Supreme Court has permitted FCA clearances to 138 projects which include 20 electric projects, 88 road projects, five each of drinking water and other projects, three bus stand projects, two each of degree colleges, treasury office buildings and sewerage treatment plants and one each of IIT Kamand, School, Car Parking, Sub Market Yard, Police Post, Gau Sadan, Ropeway Manali, Helipad, Shiv Dham Mandi and bridge.

Jai Ram Thakur said that apart from this the Hon’ble Supreme Court had also permitted 465 projects under FRA which include 334 road projects, 53 schools, 20 community centres, 18 drinking water supply and water pipeline, 13 tank and other minor water bodies, 10 dispensaries or hospitals, 7 anganwaris, 6 skill upgradation or vocational training centres, and one each fair price shop, electric and tele/line, minor irrigation channel and water or raining water harvesting structure.

Chief Minister thanked the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being considerate towards developmental aspirations of the people of the State and effectively taking up the issue before the Hon’ble Apex Court.

Chief Minister said that all these projects were held up for long and the same could not be proceeded on account of directions contained in order dated 11th March, 2019 of Hon’ble Apex Court. He said that now the Hon’ble Supreme Court vide order dated 15th February, 2021 has permitted to execute 138 projects for which approval has been given by the Central Government under FCA and also permitted to execute 465 projects under FRA. He said that some of the major projects are Rs. 1337 crore Green Corridor National Highway Sirmour and two-lane National Highway 20A (New NH 503) Dharamshala worth Rs. 61.48 crore sanctioned by Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Hon’ble Supreme Court has also accorded approval for construction 66 KV line Sainj Sub Station to Lastadhar worth Rs. 56.36 crore, upgradation of existing 33/11 KV Sub Station Nadaun worth Rs. 12.54 crore, Rs. 19.31 crore scheme for setting up of 2 MV Solar PV Kaza, construction of Rs. 2.07 crore 33/11 KV Talyar Mandi, Rs. 6.74 crore construction of 33/11 KV unmanned Sub Station Manali.

Chief Minister said that the Hon’ble Court has also cleared projects of HP Power Transmission Corporation Limited worth Rs. 338.31 crore. He said that these projects are Rs. 31.73 crore 66 KV D/C line from Nirmand to Kotla Sub Station, Rs. 11.97 crore 132 KV transmission line Kurthala-Bathar to Majara, Rs. 66.47 crore 220/132/33 KV Sub Station at Andheri (Kala Amb), Rs. 119.58 crore 220 KV Transmission line from Dehan to Hamirpur and Rs. 108. 58 crore 66/220 KV Heiling Sub Station at Laha.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the approval from Hon’ble Supreme Court has also paved way for construction of Rs. 46.80 crore Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project. He said that various projects of Education Department worth Rs. 142.67 crore have also been accorded approval by the Apex Court. He said that several projects of Municipal Corporation Shimla, Animal Husbandry, Transport, Health, Ayurveda and Election Department worth about Rs. 20 crores have also been cleared. He said that the ambitious Shiv Dham project of Tourism Department at Mandi had also been cleared by the Hon’ble Court.