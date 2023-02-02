Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government on Thursday decided to withdraw the cases registered for violation of COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period in the state.

The decision was taken by Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Police had booked violators for not adhering to the Covid protocols such as non-compliance of social distancing, violation of curfew, not wearing a mask, transport violation and unauthorised gatherings.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the entire world was going through a difficult period during the lockdown, many families were finding it hard to make both ends meet and people were forced to violate the restrictions and venture out for arranging medicines and other necessary items.

Considering all the harsh facts, the state government decided to withdraw the cases against violators of the pandemic norms.

Following the stringent curbs due to Covid-19, the Himachal Police has collected a whooping ₹7.70 crore as a penalty for violation of Covid norms between March 2020 to 2022.

As per the consolidated data provided by the state police, over 1.43 lakh challans were issued for the violation of Covid norms.