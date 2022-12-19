Chief Minister’s pre-scheduled engagements cancelled

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi.

Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan informed that the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure quarantined himself.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, but the meeting was also postponed. It would have been the first meeting with the Prime Minister.

The newly appointed CM has been on a tour since December 15. He was scheduled to return to the state capital on Monday evening, however, now Chief Minister has quarantined at Himachal Sadan. His second Covid test will be conducted after 72 hours.

Meanwhile, all prescheduled programmes of the Chief Minister till 24th December 2022 have been postponed.

Naresh Chauhan informed that ‘Aabhar Rally’ slated to be organized at Dharamasala on 21st December has been postponed. The next dates for these events would be finalized soon, Chauhan further added.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session was also scheduled from 22 December and oaths of newly elected legislatures were to be held. However, with CM being found Covid positive, the session of Vidhan Sabha may also be postponed for a couple of days.