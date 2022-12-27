Shimla: Covid-19 drills were carried out in hospitals on Tuesday in light of the increased caution over the virus globally. A total of 671 health facilities were checked in for preparedness for COVID-19.

As a norm, the mock drill was to assess the operational readiness for the management of COVID-19 (including all identified COVID-dedicated facilities). The specific focus was on Oxygen Plants, Ventilators, Logistics & Human Resources.

A government spokesperson informed that in view of a recent increase in the cases of COVID-19 globally, directions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners and all the Chief Medical Officers to ensure public health response for any COVID situation.

As on today, 28 active Covid cases were reported and 6 of them are taking health benefits in hospitals and the remaining are recuperating at home. The weekly Positivity Rate of COVID-19 is 0.8, health dept. spokesperson said.

Earlier last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid situation in the country and announced that the country has upped its Covid-related precautions, including random testing of international travellers and advising states to undertake genome testing of positive cases.

The Union Minister had also advised the general public to take the booster shots of Covid vaccine, use face masks and sanitisers, and observe social distancing.