In a compassionate gesture amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extended financial support to orphaned children who tragically lost their parents during the second wave of the pandemic. The Red Cross Society Mandi provided much-needed assistance to these vulnerable children, offering them hope and stability. Governor Shukla personally handed over cheques of Rs. 51,000 each to Kushal Kumar and Vishal from Sarkaghat, as well as Ansh Deep from Joginder Nagar. Additionally, Kumari Mamta Devi of Karsog, Pari Rani and Sophia of Joginder Nagar received cheques of Rs. 75,000 each. This assistance aims to alleviate the burdens faced by these children and help them rebuild their lives in the face of adversity caused by the pandemic.

Recognizing the tireless efforts of frontline workers, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extended his support to sanitation workers by providing them with essential health kits. Moreover, he distributed wheelchairs to physically challenged individuals, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and ensuring their well-being during these challenging times. These acts of kindness, carried out in partnership with the Red Cross Society, showcase the collective commitment to serving the marginalized sections of society and providing them with the care they deserve.

Emphasizing the significance of a robust healthcare system, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated an ambulance during the event. This symbolic gesture serves as a reminder of the critical role that efficient emergency services play in mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and saving lives.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed profound appreciation for the organization’s invaluable contributions during the pandemic. He lauded the Red Cross Society’s diligent efforts in organizing blood donation camps, health camps, and effectively managing disaster situations. The Governor recognized the selflessness and dedication of Red Cross volunteers, who have played a pivotal role in combatting the pandemic and providing crucial support to those in need.

Looking towards the future, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged the District Red Cross Society to expand its reach and impact. He called for greater involvement of individuals and emphasized the importance of engaging students from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) in the humanitarian activities of the Red Cross. By fostering widespread participation, the Governor aims to build a compassionate society that collectively works towards alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable and marginalized, especially during times of crisis like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Welcoming the Governor, O.P. Bhatia, Secretary of the District Red Cross Society, provided an overview of the society’s ongoing activities within the district. The Secretary highlighted the tireless efforts of the Red Cross in serving the community and reaffirmed their commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by the pandemic.