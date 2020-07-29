Shimla: Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap has taken over as Himachal BJP chief in simple ceremony today at Peterhoff in Shimla. Suresh Kashyap, in his first presidential address, thanked the Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda for reposing their faith in him.

Kashyap assured to work hard to strengthen the party from the grassroots level. Suresh Kashyap said that his appointment has proved that BJP was actually a party with a difference as all this was possible only in the BJP.

Kashyap said that the Party would work with greater coordination with the State Government to ensure that BJP again comes to power in 2022.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur hoped that the party would scale new heights in the State and further expand its base under the Presidentship of Suresh Kashyap and the Party would strive hard to win the 2022 State Assembly elections thereby once again form Government in the State. Hailing a decision of appointing of Kashyap, Thakur said

“BJP has emerged as the biggest political party of the world and it was a real honour for the people of the State, that a leader from Scheduled Caste Community was today heading the BJP in the State”

Former State BJP President and MLA from Nahan Assembly Segment Dr. Rajiv Bindal said that it was indeed an honour for the people of Sirmour area in particular to have State BJP President from Sirmour district. He expressed hope that the Party would expand its base in the State under the able leadership of Suresh Kashyap. He said that power for party functionaries was the mere mode of serving the people of the State and country.

Former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar and Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, Mandal Presidents of seventy-four BJP Mandals of the State also joined the event through video conferencing.