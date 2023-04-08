Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserts dynastic politics and casteism, not democracy, is in danger in India. Shah’s statement comes as the Opposition disrupts Parliament over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kaushambi Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh, Shah hit out at opposition parties for disrupting proceedings in Parliament over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha based on legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government.

Shah added that the opposition’s actions would not be forgiven by the people, and called for Narendra Modi to be re-elected as prime minister in 2024 for the all-around welfare of all sections of society. “The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics which is in danger,” he said.

The Home Minister was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhry at the event.

Shah also highlighted the development that had taken place in Azamgarh under the Modi government, compared to when the city was known for terrorism during the rule of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress. He added that during his visit to Azamgarh to lay the foundation stone of Hariharpur Music College and various other development projects in the district, he remembered the terrorists who had exploded a bomb in a Gujarat temple were found in Azamgarh.

Recalling his earlier visits to Uttar Pradesh before the BJP government came to power in the state, Shah said there was hardly a night when power was available in rural areas, but there was power supply round the clock “only during Ramzan.”

Shah’s statements come amidst rising concerns over the state of Indian democracy, with some experts pointing to increasing incidents of mob lynching, the use of hate speech, and the targeting of journalists and activists by the government as signs of a weakening democracy. However, Shah’s remarks suggest that the BJP government is confident about the state of Indian democracy, and that it is the opposition parties who are posing the real threat.