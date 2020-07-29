Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister slammed leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri for making baseless and uncalled for allegations against the State Government.

Chief Minister, while addressing party workers at Peterhoff on the occasion of assuming the charge of new State BJP President, advised Agnihotri to have a glimpse of the situation in his neighbourhood in Punjab, which is ruled by the Congress party. He remarked

“situation in Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra was alarming and all these states were ruled by Congress Party Governments”

Chief Minister Thakur said that the leader of opposition must better advise the Chief Ministers of these States to effectively tackle Covid-19 pandemic in their states instead of making baseless allegations against the State Government.

Jai Ram Thakur claimed that despite of this crisis, the State Government was ensuring that the pace of development does not suffer. He said the unspent money with various Departments would be utilised for various developmental works. He said that although the cases have increased in the State, but still the situation was under Control. He said that with collective efforts we would surely come victorious from this situation.