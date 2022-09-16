Shimla: In a major blow to Congress before the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, Senior Congress leader and MLA from Naina Devi Ramlal Thakur on Friday announced that he will be resigning as Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Vice-President.

While addressing a press conference in Bilaspur he said that he will soon be submitting his resignation letter to the high command in New Delhi.

He has cited groupism within the party as a reason to take this step.

Expressing his displeasure, he said that there is infighting within the party to be the Chief Ministerial candidate which is not good for the party’s interest. He said that right now, there are four Chief Ministerial candidates in the party.

“Every third person within the party is posing himself as the next CM candidate,” said Thakur. However, Thakur also made it clear that he is not one of those leaders.

He said that ever since former CM Virbhadra Singh became HPCC’s President, he has only been appointed as Vice-President or General Secretary of the party. Thakur said that he has been the party’s Vice President for a long time therefore, he has decided to resign, so that other people also get the opportunity.

He said that he will not contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections if the party does not want him to do so. He further said that if the party finds a suitable candidate for Naina Devi Constituency, then the party should indeed give a party ticket to such a leader in the elections.

However, he made it clear that he will continue to work as a party worker in the future with full dedication.

“I have always worked as per the orders of the party” he added.

Thakur said that he has been serving the party since 1972 and has held various capacities from NSUI, Youth Congress and HPCC.