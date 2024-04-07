Bilaspur – Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur minced no words as he delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party’s manifesto, labeling it a “bundle of false promises.” Thakur’s remarks came during a visit to Himachal Pradesh, where he addressed a gathering, vehemently challenging Congress’s credibility and track record.

Thakur seized the opportunity to lambast the opposition party’s electoral promises. He accused Congress of resorting to deceitful tactics to secure votes, asserting that their manifesto was rife with unattainable assurances.

“Congress has a long history of making lofty promises to the electorate, only to conveniently forget them once in power,” Thakur declared, echoing sentiments shared by many within the ruling BJP. He pointed to instances where Congress-led governments had failed to deliver on their commitments, citing examples ranging from job creation to welfare schemes.

“Women were promised financial assistance, youth were promised employment opportunities, yet these pledges remain unfulfilled,” Thakur remarked, highlighting the disillusionment prevalent among the electorate. He attributed the defection of six MLAs from Congress to the party’s inability to live up to its electoral guarantees, further diminishing its credibility.