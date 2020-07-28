Governor Dattatraya seeks immediate construction of airstrip in Spiti

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has raised various issues with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh related to border areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts with China and demanded to strengthen network system in these areas.

State Governor wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and demanded to look into the matter and issue necessary directions to all concerned for securing the Indo-China border in the State.

Governor Dattatraya with the Kargil war heroes of the Naga regiment at Raj Bhavan on Kargil Vijay Divas

Governor Dattatraya requested Defence Minister to install and operationalize dependable and robust telecommunication network in border villages of the State and to make adequate arrangements to track movement of drones from the Chinese side amid present conflict at Indo-China border.

He said that air defence assets need to be positioned at appropriate locations to prevent violation of Indian air space.

About 240 Kilometre of Indo-China border falls in two districts of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur (36 villages) and Lahaul & Spiti (12 villages) and in view of the prevailing situation along Indo-China border a keen observation is being kept on the border movements, Dattatraya added.

Following the reports of construction from the Chinese side, the state Police is on high alert and the Superintendents of Police of both districts have visited villages located near the border and interacted with the people to build their confidence. Director General of Police had already deputed five Commandants of the H.P. Reserve Battalions from 26th June to visit all the 48 villages in both these districts to interact with the people.

The Governor apprised the Defence Minister that Dattatraya about an urgent need of an airstrip in the Spiti area in the Lahaul & Spiti District for prompt deployment of forces to the forward areas in case of need. This airstrip will act as advanced landing ground. Helipads in forward areas should also be developed.

He also recommended the presence of Central Intelligence Agencies, Indian Army and increase in the strength of ITBP to bolster people’s morale and confidence as also to meet with any unforeseen incident of intrusion by China. Besides, basic Chinese and Tibetan language training should be given to ITBP and State intelligence agencies and People may be imparted guerrilla warfare and defence training by the Central Para Military Forces like the SSB was giving prior to 2001 which is also the demand of the local people who possess high morale.