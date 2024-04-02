Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur spotlighted the remarkable transformation in medical education under the leadership of the Modi government. With a surge from 387 to over 700 medical colleges across India, Thakur hailed this expansion as a significant milestone in enhancing healthcare infrastructure and addressing the country’s healthcare needs.

Thakur emphasized that since 2014, the government has prioritized the expansion of medical education facilities, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of medical colleges nationwide. This expansion has been instrumental in augmenting the availability of healthcare professionals and improving access to quality medical education for aspiring students.

The surge in medical college numbers is complemented by a substantial rise in MBBS and postgraduate seats, with the count soaring from approximately 51,000 to over 108,000 and from around 31,000 to more than 70,000, respectively. Thakur underscored the importance of these increases in addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals and bolstering the healthcare workforce in the country.

Moreover, Thakur highlighted the establishment of 22 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across India, with undergraduate courses now offered in 19 of these premier institutions. This expansion not only enhances medical education opportunities but also contributes to advanced healthcare research and delivery.

Thakur commended the Modi government’s steadfast commitment to revolutionizing medical education and healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing the far-reaching impact of these initiatives on public health outcomes. He reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services for all citizens.