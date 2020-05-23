Three members committee found technical shortcomings in construction and negligence in monitoring

Shimla: The State Government has suspended three PWD Engineers for negligence in proper supervision and monitoring in construction of Bakhirna bridge over River Pabbar at Rohru in Shimla district.

Principal Secretary PWD J.C. Sharma confirmed of suspension of Er. Ravi Bhatti, presently posted at Theog, earlier he was posted as Executive Engineer, HPPWD, Division Rohru, Assistant Engineer, Rohru Narender Singh Naik and Junior Engineer, Civil, HPPWD, Rohru Section Vijay Kumar.

Collapsed Bakhirna bridge Rohru

The State Government had constituted a three members committee to inquire into the reasons of its collapse. J.C. Sharma said that as per the report in addition to technical shortcomings in construction of the said bridge, negligence in proper supervision and monitoring was also pointed out.

Principal Secretary PWD said that a detailed inquiry in the matter was conducted and all these three engineers were found primarily responsible for this lapse. He said that these officers have been put under suspension and show cause notices have been issued to remaining officers/officials posted and associated with the said construction work.

An under-construction Bakheerna bridge was collapsed on 13th May. The connecting bridge of Bus-Stand with bye-pass road was being constructed with a budget of Rs. 20-crore bridge. Construction of the bridge was started in 2018 and was almost ready.