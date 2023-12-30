In a bid to enhance efficiency and address environmental concerns, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state has initiated the phased replacement of vehicles that have completed 15 years of service. A total of 275 vehicles, including loaders, tippers, Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs), and road rollers, have been identified for retirement in the first batch.

To facilitate the transition, the PWD has allocated a budget of Rs 60.72 crore for the procurement of new vehicles. The department is utilizing the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for the acquisition process, with 136 vehicles from the initial list already in the procurement pipeline. Notably, 46 vehicles have been delivered to the department, marking the commencement of the modernization effort.

The first phase of the vehicle replacement program includes the acquisition of 14 loaders, 96 tippers, 24 MUVs, and two track excavators. Of the delivered vehicles, 14 loaders, 15 tippers, 15 MUVs, and two track excavators have been successfully integrated into the PWD’s operations. These machines are now being deployed to critical locations, emphasizing the department’s commitment to operational readiness.

With an eye on environmental sustainability, the PWD has decided to retire machines and heavy vehicles that have completed 15 years of service. The comprehensive list of 275 vehicles has received approval from the state government, underscoring the significance of this initiative. The budget provision made for this purpose reflects the state’s dedication to modernizing its infrastructure and reducing the carbon footprint associated with older vehicles.

As the PWD gears up for the impending snowfall, it has expedited the installation of the newly acquired machines. The decision to replace aging vehicles aligns with the state’s broader strategy to maintain a robust and eco-friendly fleet. Going forward, the PWD intends to consistently replace vehicles that reach the end of their prescribed service life, ensuring a modern and efficient transportation infrastructure.

While 46 vehicles have already been received, an additional 139 are expected to be procured before March. The pending vehicles include 82 loaders, seven tippers, 44 MUVs, and seven road rollers. The completion of this procurement will mark a significant milestone in the PWD’s efforts to rejuvenate its fleet, contributing to both operational excellence and a cleaner environment.