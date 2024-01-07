Rohru – The quaint village of Gavas in Rohru, Shimla District, was filled with the echoes of sacred chants and spiritual fervour as the “Maha Yajna” was held after a hiatus of 36 years. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also witnessed the deeply revered ceremony, standing alongside thousands of devotees who gathered at the temple of deity Gudaru Ji Maharaj to partake in the age-old tradition.

Chief Minister Sukhu offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of Himachal Pradesh. The resumption of the Maha Yajna, though a routine occurrence, holds a special place in the hearts of the local community, signifying the deep-rooted cultural heritage that defines the state.

Commending the residents for their commitment to preserving the distinct Dev culture, Chief Minister Sukhu, in his address, acknowledged the routine nature of the practice while underscoring its cultural significance. He emphasized the importance of cherishing and safeguarding traditions, reaffirming the government’s dedication to preserving the ‘Dev Sanskriti’ and urging citizens to actively engage in conservation efforts.

The Maha Yajna, drawing enthusiastic participation from the local community, featured the active involvement of seven deities and 13 Khunds from Rohru and Jubbal areas, contributing to the ceremonial grandeur. Despite its routine occurrence, the event serves as a symbol of unity and deep-rooted connection to cultural roots.

As the sacred flames flickered in Gavas, the Maha Yajna became a powerful reminder of the rich cultural tapestry that defines Himachal Pradesh. The Maha Yajna, though a routine ritual, continues to be a source of cultural unity and spiritual rejuvenation for the people of Himachal Pradesh.