1.30 return since 25th April, 81,000 are under home quarantine, 6500 under institutional quarantine

Shimla: Following the increase in Coronavirus cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to create additional Institutional Quarantine facilities on district level.

The state CM, in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the State from Shimla today, directed directed the Deputy Commissioners to create additional facilities for institutional quarantine in their respective districts keeping in view large number of people still expected to reach the State in coming days.

Jai Ram Thakur said the State Government had also made elaborate arrangements of PPE kits and other materials for safety of the corona warriors. He said that since all the people coming from other parts of the country would have to be kept in institutional quarantine till, they are not tested for Coronavirus.

Thakur emphasised on providing better facilities in quarantine centres so that people staying there do not face any inconvenience. He said that aged people and chronic patients should be provided all the required health care facilities and if required they should be shifted to health institutions.

He directed to ensure proper facilities such as separate wash room facilities in these institutions.

Over 1.30 lakh native of Himachal Pradesh stranded in various parts of the country have reached the State since 25th April till now. And about 81,000 have been kept under home quarantine and over 6500 have been kept under institutional quarantine.

State has witnessed steep rise in Coronavirus cases in last one week. Most of positive cases have history of travelling from red zone. Jai Ram Thakur asked people of the State need not to worry about the arrival of the Himachalis stranded in various parts of the country as the State Government was ensuring that nobody would be allowed to go home without proper check-up and medical test. He said

“safety of the people of the State is topmost priority of the State Government”

Jai Ram Thakur said that complete data should also be compiled of Himachalis visiting from other parts of the country. He said that main focus should be laid on tracing and screening of all the contacts of Coronavirus positive patients to ensure their timely treatment and check spread of this virus. He said that all these persons should be asked to download ‘Corona Mukt App’ to effectively monitor the movement of quarantine persons.

Chief Minister said that home quarantine mechanism must also be made robust and effective so that persons in home quarantine remain isolated and help in breaking the cycle of the virus. He said that the staff engaged in institutional quarantine should also be provided all necessary protective equipments so that they could work without any fear.