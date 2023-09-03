Rohru – In a devastating incident, a massive fire erupted late Saturday night in the Daroti village of Tikkar tehsil, Shimla district, reducing nine houses to ashes and leaving 20 families without homes. This devastating incident has also resulted in severe financial losses.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit triggered the catastrophic blaze. It is reported that one house caught fire, and the flames swiftly spread to adjacent homes, causing panic and despair among the residents. In a display of remarkable courage and unity, locals rushed to the scene to assist, doing their best to combat the raging inferno.

Bystanders rushed to the scene to help extinguish the flames, and the fire brigade was promptly notified.

Officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sunny Sharma, arrived on-site to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance. Relief efforts are underway, and the Revenue Department is evaluating the extent of the damage to compile a comprehensive report.

The administration has assured affected families of all possible support during this challenging time.