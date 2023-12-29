Shimla – In a bold move to transform winter road maintenance, the Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on a unique initiative, introducing a state-of-the-art pilot project that utilizes calcium chloride to keep roads free from snow and ice.

Traditionally, the PWD has relied on heavy machinery such as JCBs and sand to combat snow accumulation on roads. However, this approach often led to muddy conditions, creating challenges for commuters. With the new method, calcium chloride will be strategically sprinkled on the roads before the onset of snowfall, ensuring that the snow does not freeze upon contact with the surface.

This marks the first time that the PWD has ventured into manufacturing calcium chloride in its plant, with the inaugural facility established in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The move is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of snow removal operations, allowing for a quicker and more effective response to winter weather challenges.

The Shimla plant, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 5 lakh, will initially cater to the state headquarters. The PWD plans to establish similar plants in other snowfall-prone areas, including Chamba, Kullu, and Kinnaur. The use of calcium chloride is poised to bring about a transformative shift in snow management, offering a more sustainable and less disruptive alternative to traditional methods.

PWD Chief Engineer Ajay Gupta emphasized the department’s commitment to staying ahead of winter challenges. He revealed that 17 JCB machines have been strategically stationed in low-lying areas, ready to be deployed in key regions like Shimla, Rampur, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba. Gupta assured that the department is on high alert and prepared to scale up resources if the need arises.

Amidst this innovative approach, it’s imperative to acknowledge the persistent challenges faced by Shimla and other parts of the state in dealing with heavy snowfall. Residents and authorities alike grapple with the arduous task of keeping crucial thoroughfares accessible during winter. The recurring issue of road blockages due to snow poses significant disruptions to daily life, affecting transportation, commerce, and essential services. As the PWD strives to address these ongoing challenges, the experimental use of calcium chloride stands as a beacon of hope, signalling a collective commitment to finding viable solutions for the betterment of the community. In the face of winter’s formidable grip, the efforts to mitigate the impact of snow on daily life in Himachal Pradesh take a promising step forward.