In a significant move towards improving the road infrastructure, the Public Works Department (PWD) has embraced technology by launching a WhatsApp reporting system. Under the guidance of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, this innovative initiative aims to streamline communication between the government and the public, facilitating the prompt resolution of road-related issues.

With the introduction of a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number, 93179-00663, citizens from all corners of the state can now play an active role in reporting road emergencies and sharing crucial information about the condition of roads. Minister Vikramaditya Singh himself will oversee the reports received through this number, ensuring swift action and effective problem-solving.

The motivation behind this initiative stems from the recent heavy rains that caused significant damage to the state’s road infrastructure, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately Rs 30 crore. Previously, the process of reporting road conditions to the government was time-consuming, especially in rural areas. However, the implementation of the WhatsApp reporting system ensures that information about damaged roads reaches the state government in real-time, facilitating immediate attention and redressal.

Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasizes that the new reporting system will be instrumental in improving the condition of roads across the state. By encouraging citizens to share photos and information about problematic roads, the government can gain valuable insights into areas that require urgent attention. The minister urges residents to actively participate in this citizen-driven approach, considering their firsthand experiences and knowledge of local road conditions.

Upon receiving reports through the WhatsApp helpline, the PWD department will mobilize its officials to visit the reported locations and assess the situation firsthand. This on-site assessment allows for a more accurate understanding of the issues at hand and enables officials to devise appropriate solutions. Regular updates and progress reports will be shared with higher officials, ensuring transparency and accountability in the redressal process.