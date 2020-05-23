Cabinet allows private schools to charge tuition fee

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today implemented the recommendations of 15th Central Finance Commission in the State. Now out of the total grants received from the Commission, 70 per cent would be provided to Gram Panchyats, 15 per cent to Panchayat Samitis and 15 per cent would be allocated to Zila Parishads for undertaking various developmental works.

In view of the lockdown due to outbreak of Novel Corona Virus in the country as well as in the State, the private schools would be allowed to charge only tuition fee.

The Cabinet also decided to establish three Fast Track Special Courts at Shimla, Rampur for Kinnaur district and at Nahan, district Sirmaur to deal with the rape/POCSO cases for a period of one year.

In order to achieve transparency, accuracy and efficiency in the payment and accounting process for works transactions and to eliminate delays in pairing of payment and receipt instruments, the Cabinet gave its nod to complete shifting of works transactions of Jal Shakti Department and Public Works Department to Treasury Mode by abolishing the LOC system from 1st July, 2020.

The Cabinet gave its consent to extend the period of four Special Land Acquisition Units (SLAUs) for further period of one year with effect from 1.3.2020 to 28.2.2021 alongwith permission to continue with staff already engaged. These include SLAUs, Bilaspur, Pandoh-I, Pandoh-II and Shahpur for acquisition of land for construction of four laning projects of Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Nerchowk-Pandoh, Pandoh-Takoli, Takoli-Kullu-Manali and Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi respectively.

It also gave its approval for extension of Special Land Acquisition Unit (SLAU), Nalagarh for further one year from 1.1.2020 to 31.12.2020 for acquiring land for four laning of NH-21A Baddi-Nalagarh-Swarghat.