Govt constituted Quality Control team to investigate the causes of collapse

Picture courtesy: a good friend Vikas Machhan

Rohru: An under-construction Bakheerna bridge on Pabbar River at Rohru (bypass) in Shimla district today collapsed. Connecting bridge of Bus-Stand with bye-pass road was being constructed with a budget of Rs. 20-crore bridge.

Construction of the bridge was started in 2018 and was almost ready.

Meanwhile, the state government has constituted a three-member Quality Control team to investigate the causes of collapse of under construction Bakheerna bridge over Pabbar river at Rohru (bypass) in Shimla district.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Kundu said that Quality Control team will comprise of Superintending Engineer Deepak Sharma, Executive Engineer Lalit Grover and Assistant Engineer Devesh Thakur and has been asked to submit its report to him at the earliest.

Sanjay Kundu said that he would go through this report and strict action will be taken against erring persons.