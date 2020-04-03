Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the State to keep close watch on persons, who had attended Nijamuddin Tablighi Jamaat.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, through video conference, directed the officers to keep close watch on persons of Nijamuddin Tablighi Jamaat due to which figure of coronavirus was increasing sharply in the country. He said

“we need to focus on persons with any travel history and identify them at the earliest so that corona virus does not pass on to other persons.”

CM directed to keep them in quarantine or isolation. He asked to involve elected representatives of Panchyati Raj and Urban Local Bodies to identify those persons in their respective areas who have travelling history from outside the State or even within the State.

Meanwhile, 204 people from Himachal Pradesh with Nijamuddin Tablighi Jamaat connection have been traced and quarantined in the state. As per report, 73 have been quarantined at Baddi in Solan district, 39 in Una, 35 in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 20 in Chamba, 10 in Kangra and 4 in Mandi district.

Coronavirus Cases today on 3 April

The Nizamuddin Markaz has become a biggest hotspot of coronavirus in the country. 3 person from Himachal has already tested positive from Coronavirus and were hiding at Mosque in Una district.