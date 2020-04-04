Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has imposed complete ban on the sale and distribution of chewing gum, bubble gum and such type of other products in the State for three months.

As its’s found that Coronavirus Pandemic can transmit through droplets and therefore it may be possibility of transmitting of Coronavirus by spitting of Chewing Gum towards another person. And therefore, in the public interest, sale and distribution of the Chewing Gum and similar products have been ban for the period of three months the state.

Meanwhile, the state CM has directed the Deputy Commissioners to make the home delivery system for providing essential commodities to people more effective, as this would help in ensuring proper distancing. He asked to involve volunteers and PRI representatives in rural areas for home delivery of essential commodities to the people at village level.

The State CM has ordered the administration to keep strict surveillance on persons of Nijamudeen Tabligi Jamat of Delhi. He said that focus must be that persons with any travel history are identified at the earliest so that coronavirus does not spread to others. He said that they should be kept in home quarantine or isolation.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has already taken all issues regarding all protocols for grid safety to tackle the likely reduction in demand and surge in voltage during the event.