Pine Forests Under Threat: Himachal’s Fire Season Devastates 2759.62 km²

Call to Action: Himachal Forest Department Issues Toll-Free Numbers Amid Rising Fires

Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an unprecedented crisis as forest fires continue to wreak havoc across the state. As of yesterday, the Forest Department has registered a staggering 877 cases of forest fires this year, surpassing last year’s record with about 20 days still remaining in the current fire season.

On the most recent day alone, 69 new fires were reported, burning 609 hectares of forest land to ashes. The cumulative damage so far this year has affected 8316 hectares of forest, highlighting the severity of the situation. The fires have been widespread, with significant incidents recorded in Bilaspur Circle (seven), Chamba (one), Dharamshala (31), Hamirpur (four), Mandi (two), Nahan (seven), Shimla (one), and Solan (16).

The scale of the destruction is alarming: Bilaspur lost 199 hectares to fires, Chamba five hectares, Dharamshala 160 hectares, Hamirpur 30 hectares, Mandi 56.8 hectares, Nahan 27 hectares, Shimla 38 hectares, and Solan 94 hectares. These figures underscore the extensive damage inflicted on the state’s forest wealth, with pine forests being particularly hard hit. Pine trees, which cover 2759.62 km² of the state, are highly susceptible to fire, exacerbating the crisis.

In response to the escalating situation, the Forest Department has issued toll-free numbers (1077 and 1070) for the public to report any signs of smoke or fire. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena emphasized the importance of immediate reporting and called on residents to inform the nearest forest department office or emergency services if they notice any fire activity. During a review meeting on the measures being taken to protect forests, Saxena highlighted that approximately 27.73 percent of the state’s land area is forested, making it imperative to safeguard this invaluable resource.

Saxena also stressed the role of community vigilance in combating the fires, urging people to report any suspicious activities or illegal fires started by anti-social elements. He detailed several ambitious measures being implemented to protect the forests, including the deployment of multi-utility vehicles, blowbags, and drones for monitoring sensitive areas. Additionally, volunteers and members of NGOs have been enlisted to support firefighting efforts.

The current fire season has seen a significant uptick in incidents, with the combination of dry conditions and human activities contributing to the frequency and intensity of the fires. The Forest Department and law enforcement agencies are on high alert, working tirelessly to control the blazes and mitigate further damage.

As Himachal Pradesh continues to battle these unprecedented forest fires, the cooperation and vigilance of its residents are crucial in preserving the state’s natural heritage. The authorities remain committed to protecting the forests and urge everyone to play their part in reporting fires and preventing further devastation.