Shimla: To revive economy of the state due to the adverse impact form Coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to offers incentives and concessions to the industries.

In order to boost industrialization in the State, revive economy of the State and facilitate the entrepreneurs, the state Cabinet decided to provide incentives and concession in stamp duty as well as registration fee under H.P. Industrial Investment Policy, 2019.

Now the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises having investment upto Rs. 10 crore in plant and machinery in case of manufacturing enterprises or having investment upto Rs. 5 crore in equipment in case of specified category of service enterprises would be charged concessional rate of stamp duty and registration fee at 50 percent, 30 percent and 10 percent of applicable rates in category ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ areas respectively on instrument of conveyance deed or lease deed.

Similarly, the enterprises having investments above Rs. 10 crore in plant and machinery in case of manufacturing enterprises or having investment above Rs. Five crore in equipment in case of service enterprises would be provided concessional rate of stamp duty and registration fee at the rate of 50 percent, 30 percent and 20 percent of applicable rates in category ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ areas respectively on instrument of conveyance deed or lease deed.

It also decided that the Anchor Enterprises set up in an industrial area with the Fixed Capital Investment of more than Rs. 200 crore and employing more than 200 bonafide Himachalis on regular basis would be eligible for concession on stamp duty and registration fee at the rate of 50 percent, 30 per cent and 20 per cent of applicable rates in category ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ areas respectively on instrument of conveyance deed or lease deed.

The Cabinet approved lease of 30 bigha land of industries department at Mauja Kenduwal, Baddi, District Solan to M/s JBR Environment Technologies (Baddi) Pvt. Ltd. for setting up of Integrated Solid Waste Management Project on token money of one rupee per square meter per year for period of 25 years.

Cabinet nod to fill medical and para-medical staff as per requirement

The State Cabinet, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, approved the appointments on different posts of medical and para-medical staff as per requirement on outsource basis for three months in the Health Department.

The Cabinet also directed to purchase necessary equipments as per need for the protection of officers and officials of Health Department.

The Cabinet gave its approval for making Shri Lal Bhadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk Mandi as dedicated hospital for Coronavirus patients.