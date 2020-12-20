Shimla: With 20 more deaths in Himachal on Friday due to Covid-19, the death toll in the state has reached 783.

As per report, 8 deaths were reported in District Shimla, 4 in Kangra district, 3 each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur district while one death each has been reported from Una and Kinnaur district.

There is also no let-up in COVID-19 cases in the state as today 651 new positive cases were reported. With it total COVID positive cases have jumped to 48,354 and 7,725 virus cases are active.

Mandi district has reported highest 166 new COVID cases. Shimla district has 92 – lowest is last 10 days, while Kangra 77, Chamba 61, Solan 46, Bilaspur 45, Kullu 37, Hamirpur 36, Sirmour 35, Kinnaur 25, Una 22 and Lahaul-Spiti district has tested 9 new COVID positive cases.

770 positive patients have also recovered in the state. 248 recovered in Mandi, while 223 patients in Shimla district. Now state has 7725 positive cases. Shimla district has maximum 1645 positive cases, Mandi 1372, Kangra 1308, Solan has 1056 positive cases. Lahaul-Spiti district has minimum 81 positive cases.