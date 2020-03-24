Shimla: The state government has decided to impose curfew in the whole state from 5 pm today in wake of outbreak of Coronavirus in the state as well as country till further orders. This was decided in the meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with the Ministers and Officers of the state government to reviewed the overall situation of the state.

Chief Minister said that district level coordination committee has been constituted at the district level for effective and better coordination with the district administration, so that the people of the State does not face any inconvenience and to ensure availability of essential commodities.

Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar would lead District level Committee for Kangra District, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh for Mandi district, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj for Shimla and Kinnaur district, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary for Bilaspur District, Agriculture Minister Dr. Ramlal Markanda for Lahaul and Spiti District, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar for Una district, Industries Minister Bikram Singh for Hamirpur district, Forest Minister Govind Thakur for Kullu district, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal for Solan district, Deputy Speaker Hansraj for Chamba district and former Speaker Vidhan Sabha Dr. Rajiv Bindal for Sirmour district.

Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure availability of essential commodities in the State, besides ensuring that the people of the State does not face any inconvenience due to the curfew imposed in order to check spread of Corona Virus in the State. He said that effective steps were being taken to check hoarding of essential commodities in the State.

State has two confirmed cases of Coronavirus and yesterday only Himachal has reported its first death due to coronavirus, with a 69-year-old Tibetan refugee who had just returned from the US succumbing to the virus at a private hospital in Kangra district.

To check the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, the state government had imposed lockdown in the state. Despite lockdown many people were seen violating lockdown and now state government has imposed complete curfew in the entire state.