Shimla: As per official statement, 912 persons have been kept under surveillance in the state and samples of 16 persons have been taken for tests, out of which five persons have been reported negative and report of 11 persons is awaited.

ACS Health R.D. Dhiman informed that as per the advisory of ICMR, the hydroxy- chloroquine could be useful for persons who have come in close proximity of the COVID-19 positive person and in whom the symptoms were not yet evident. He said that there could also be side an effect of it as well, thus he urged to consult the doctors and to avoid misunderstanding that the use of it could prevent COVID-19.

Dhiman said that essential commodities such as masks, gloves, medicines, sanitizers, etc were also being purchased at State level and sent to districts for use of health service providers.

ACS advised the people of the state to follow the curfew orders of the state government. He urged those persons who have come from other countries and their families to provide their information on 104 helpline number and to district administration. Dhiman cautioned to initiate legal action against those concealing such information.

Dhiman revealed of issuing advisory to all private health institutions and AYUSH practitioners of the state to provide information of persons affected from COVID-19 to the District Surveillance Officer or Chief Medical Officer. He said that directions have been given to provide appropriate safety equipment to all healthcare providers in their organization as well.

He informed that in view of the situation of COVID-19, the date for preparing Himcare cards has also been extended from 31st March, 2020 to 31st May, 2020 for convenience of the people. He urged people to make Himcare cards themselves through online registration, to avoid crowds in Lokmitra Kendras so social distance guidelines can be strictly followed.