Shimla reports highest single day infection

Shimla: Himachal has recorded 9 Covid deaths on Friday including 22 and 26 years old males from Shimla and Solan.

Health department reported three Covid deaths in Kangra, 2 in Sirmour and 1 each from Mandi Shimla, Solan and Una districts. To date 3908 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the viral infection in the state.

The state has reported 2,940 fresh cases and 1477 recoveries and now active caseload has risen to record 17,071 in the state.

Shimla district has recorded 721 new cases, which is highest single day Covid cases spike to date. With it, active caseload has also jumped to 2678, highest in the state, followed by 2,648 in Kangra district.

Surging Covid cases in Shimla also threatening hospitals’ services in Shimla as all three government hospitals viz., IGMC, KNH and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital have reported high numbers of infections among the staff from past 10 days.

IGMC has recorded over 50 doctors, 75 nurses and 40 class IV employees Covid positive and in Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital 37 health staff tested from the virus, while 25 staff members of KNH have tested for the virus.