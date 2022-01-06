Shimla: Health department has reported six Covid deaths on Saturday taking the total toll to 3,914 in the state.

As per the health department daily report, 2 each Covid patients have succumbed in Shimla and Kangra district, while one each patient has died in Una and Mandi district.

As many as 2,216 fresh Covid patients have tested in the state in the last 24 hours. Solan recorded 359 new virus cases, followed by Kangra 338, Sirmour 290, Bilaspur 240, Mandi 231, Shimla 228, Una 181, Hamirpur 172, Kullu 97, Chamba 46, Kinnaur 24 and Lahaul-Spiti recorded 10 new positive cases.

1986 Covid patients have also recovered and now the state has 17,295 active Covid cases.