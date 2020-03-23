Shimla: With a view to check the Coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has lockdown entire state with immediate effect till further orders. Earlier, yesterday government had lock-down Kangra district.

During the lockdown all interstate and intrastate movement of public and private stage and contract carriages including taxies, autorickshaws etc will be prohibited. There would be total prohibition on movement or plying of trains and commercial aircrafts. The private vehicles would be plied only if essentially required for visiting hospitals and for availing or maintenance of essential services.

Goods carriage vehicles would however be allowed to ply, in respect of the services provided for in Clause2 of the order.

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, godowns etc would close their operations except for shops or stores selling groceries, milk, bread, fruit, vegetable, meat, fish and other uncooked food items and their transportation related activities and warehousing.

Hospitals, chemist stores, optical stores, pharmaceuticals and soap manufacturing units and their ancillaries together with transportation related activities would remain operational. Besides, petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies, their godowns and their transportation related activities would also be operational. E-commerce (delivery) of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments would also be operational.

Govt ordered a strict home quarantine for all foreign returnees, who landed in India on or after 9th March. All such foreign returnees would mandatorily notify the district Survillence Officer of the concerned district and 104 toll free number and register themselves for home quarantine, failing which they would be liable for legal action.

Under the lockdown all people will have to stay at home and come out only for basic purposes, like visit to grocery, vegetable shops, chemists, etc and for essential and permitted work related travel only and that too while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued from time to time.