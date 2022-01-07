Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 7 Covid deaths on Thursday. As per the health department official report, 3 Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in Kangra district, 2 in Shimla and one each in Mandi and Una district.

To date, 3,899 Covid patients have reportedly died in the state.

The state has also logged 2,368 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,54,410.

Sirmour district logged 402 new cases, Kangra 371, Solan 338, Mandi 329, Shimla 229, Hamirpur 227, Kullu 137, Una 131, Bilaspur 110, Chamba 64, Kinnaur 20 and Lahaul-Spiti 10 new Covid-19 cases.

The active caseload has also jumped to 15,618 in the state, while the health department has reported 1,661 recoveries from the virus.