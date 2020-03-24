Kangra: Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported its first death due to coronavirus, with a 69-year-old Tibetan refugee who had just returned from the US succumbing to the virus at a private hospital in Kangra district.

As per reports deceased had travelled back from the US on March 15, following which he stayed with his relatives in New Delhi till March 21. On March 22 he travelled to Meleodganj in Kangra district in a private Taxi. On March 23 was admitted in the private hospital from where he was referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, where he breathed his last.

Authorities said that deceased swabs have been sent to Pune’s National Institution of Virology for a second confirmation.

Administration has alerted Tibet’s government in exile in Dharamshala, and now, efforts were being made to track all those who had been in contact with him. Administration had imposed curfew at Meleodganj and has already quarantined family members of deceased.

Private hospital staff, where he was treated before shifting to the Tanda Medical College, were also quarantined and being monitored.

In wake of coronavirus pandemic, the state government has already lockdown the entire state.