Shimla: Seven people have died and as many as 3148 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

As per the health department report, 2 Covid patients from Chamba and one each from Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan and Una have succumbed to the virus. Total 3,892 Covid patients have succumbed in the state.

The state has recorded 3,148 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally of active caseload to 14,918 in the state, the highest since May 2021.

Solan district has reported the highest 650 cases, followed by Kangra 497, Shimla 421, Mandi 361, Una 258, Sirmour 240, Hamirpur 226, Bilaspur 183, Kinnaur 122, Kullu 118, Chamba 70 and Lahaul-Spiti tested 2 virus infection cases.

Kangra has 2,444 active caseloads and 2,348 patients are recuperating in Shimla.