Shimla: As many as 300 plant protection centres would remain open during relaxation period of curfew, imposed to control the spread of Coronavirus, in the State to facilitate the farmers and horticulturists to get plant protection material such as fungicide, spray oil and fertilizers etc. This was decided in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with the senior officers of the State Government.

The State Government has also decided to allow the shops selling plant protection material to remain opened during this period so that the farmers do not face any inconvenience. The CM said that steps have also been taken to allow transportation of bee boxes from neighbouring states keeping in view the upcoming Apple season.

Jai Ram Thakur said that anti hail nets would also be made available to the farmers for apple as well as vegetables.

Chief Whip Narinder Bragta urged the Chief Minister to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers and tree spray oil to the horticulturists. He said that since the horticulturists now require fertilizers for their apple orchards, movement of vehicles carrying the USA not be stopped. Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Manoj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Health R.D. Dhiman, Director General of Police S.R. Mardi, Principal Secretary Transport J.C. Sharma and Secretary Devesh Kumar were present in the meeting