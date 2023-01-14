Shimla: Veteran Politician and former MLA from Karsog assembly constituency Mansa Ram passed away on Saturday.

Mansa Ram (82) won the Karsog assembly seat for a record six times. He remained Minister in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh Governments.

Mansa Ram was first elected as an Independent from this constituency in 1967. Later, he joined Congress and was re-elected in 1972 on a Congress ticket.

He was inducted as minister of state in the YS Parmar-led Government. He lost the elections in 1977 and was re-elected as an Independent in 1982. He was then included as a state minister in Ram Lal’s government.

In 1998, Mansa Ram contested on a ticket of the Himachal Vikas Congress and was elected to the assembly. He later joined the BJP. He had served as a cabinet minister in the P K Dhumal-led government. He contested as a BJP candidate in 2007 but lost.

In 2012, he was elected as a Congress candidate and made Chief Parliamentary Secretary. He lost the 2017 assembly election.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the demise of Mansa Ram.

CM Sukhu credited Mansa Ram for serving the state for a long time and also contributed significantly to the development of his area.