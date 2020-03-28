Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has set up emergency operations centers (EOC) at the state and district levels to provide information and assistance related to Coronavirus. Pravin Bhardwaj has been made in charge of the Emergency Operation Center of the state government, who can be contacted on telephone number 0177-2929688. Director cum Special Secretary, Disaster Management DC Rana has been deployed as COVID-19 Nodal Officer at state level.

In District Bilaspur Chandan has been made in charge of the District Level Emergency Operations Center, who can be contacted on telephone number 01978-224901. Additional District Magistrate Vinay Dhiman has been appointed Nodal Officer in Bilaspur district.

In District Chamba, Sumit Gupta has been posted as in charge of the District Level Emergency Operations Center, which can be contacted on 01899-226951, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal has been made Nodal Officer.

In Hamirpur district, Vikas Sharma will be in charge of the district level emergency operations center, whose telephone number is 01972-221277. District Revenue Officer Pawan Kumar Sharma has been made the nodal officer of the district.

Robin will be in-charge of District Level Emergency Operations Center in Kangra District, who can be contacted on telephone number 01892-229050. The Nodal Officer of the District will be Additional District Magistrate MR Bhardwaj.

In Kinnaur district, Narender has been made in charge, whose phone is 01786-223151. Here Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner MK Sharma has been made the nodal officer.

Rakesh has been made in-charge in Kullu district, who can be contacted on telephone number 01902-225630. Additional District Magistrate SK Parashar has been made Nodal Officer in this District.

Nitin has been made in charge in Lahaul-Spiti district, whose phone number is 01900-202509. SDM Amar Negi has been appointed the nodal officer here.

In Mandi district Vikas has been made in charge of the district level emergency operations center, whose telephone is 01905-226201. Here Additional District Magistrate Shravan Manta has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Neha will be in-charge of district level emergency operations center in Shimla district, who can be contacted on telephone number 0177-2800880. ADM Sandeep Negi has been made the nodal officer of the district.

Arvind has been appointed in charge in Sirmaur district, whose phone is 01702-226401. District Revenue Officer Raj Kumar has been appointed as nodal officer here.

In Solan district, Gaurav Sharma will be in-charge of the center, whose phone is 01792-220882. Regional Transport Officer Suresh Kumar has been posted as Nodal Officer of Sirmaur District.

In Una district, Dheeraj will be in charge of the district level emergency operations center, who can be contacted on telephone number 01975-225045. Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner Rekha Kumari has been made the nodal officer of the district.