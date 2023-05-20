In a devastating incident, a woman tourist from Maharashtra lost her life after a raft she was aboard capsized in the Beas River, located in the Kullu district. The unfortunate incident took place in the vicinity of Babli, near the district headquarters of Kullu, as the family embarked on a visit to the picturesque tourist town of Kullu-Manali.

The family had ventured out to indulge in the thrilling activity of rafting in the gushing Beas River. However, their excitement quickly turned into a nightmare when the raft suddenly overturned, plunging everyone into the tumultuous waters. Amidst the chaos, the woman tragically drowned in the Beas River while the guide desperately attempted to rescue her.

Promptly, the distressed woman was rushed to the nearest hospital, hoping for a miracle. Sadly, the medical professionals attending to her pronounced her lifeless upon arrival. Fortunately, the other tourists who were part of the ill-fated rafting excursion escaped unharmed.

The local authorities were promptly notified of the incident, and the police have registered a case, initiating a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

Rafting has always been a popular attraction for tourists visiting the Kullu-Manali region due to its pristine rivers and picturesque landscapes. However, this unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with adventure sports and the crucial need for stringent safety protocols to protect the lives of participants.