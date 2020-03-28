Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has created a ‘HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund’ to provide personal protection equipments to the health workers and other related officials as well as to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities like food items and medicines.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that a new bank account number 50100340267282 (IFSC Code HDFC0004116) with HDFC Bank Chhota Shimla has been opened to facilitate donors for generous donating to help the persons suffering during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister appealed to the people to generous donation towards this Fund so that needy people could be benefitted from this Fund.

Many organisations are coming forward to help the government. Yesterday only SJVN donated 1 crore to procure ICU for IGMC and Tanda Medical College. Industrial Development Corp contributed and General Industries Corporation contributed Rs 75 Lach each, while Bhilwara Group of Industries contributed Rs. 50 Lakh to combat the Coronavirus.