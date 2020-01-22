HRTC to fill up 1400 vacancies

Shimla: Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur directed Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to follow the recruitment process of officers, drivers, conductors and other supporting staff.

Transport Minister, in a review meeting of Corporation, today, revealed that the HRTC would fill up around 1400 vacancies in the coming months. Thakur stated that the strict recruitment process would be followed. The Minister directed to ensure timely promotion of HRTC staff.

Transport Minister also reviewed the performance of HRTC on account of its scheduling of various routes, earning per kilometre (EPKM), kilometre per litre (KMPL), and maintenance of buses.

Minister directed the officers to ensure all-round progress by giving special emphasis on passenger satisfaction.

Gobind Thakur Corporation to inspect the bus stands, workshops and HRTC approved Dhabas on regular basis. He asked officers to take strict action against dhabas violating the norms fixed by HRTC.

Recently HRTC has initiated strict action against Dhaba owners who were not complying with terms and conditions of HRTC regarding providing quality food at fixed rates. Corporation banned 6 roadside Dhabas. Corporation has approved 113 Dhabas.