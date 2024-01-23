In a bid to facilitate the pilgrimage to the sacred city of Ayodhya, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has taken a significant step by applying for route permits for six different routes. Following a comprehensive field report submitted by the Traffic Manager in Delhi, the Corporation is now in the process of obtaining the necessary permits to operate buses to Ayodhya from key locations.

The proposed routes will connect Ayodhya with prominent towns including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Una and Nalagarh. The decision to establish these routes comes after careful consideration of the field report, which highlighted the feasibility and demand for transportation services to Ayodhya from these locations.

The buses are set to embark on their journey from Delhi, traversing through the Yamuna and Agra Lucknow Expressway. Covering a distance of 732 kilometers, the buses are expected to reach Ayodhya in approximately 13 hours. The Managing Director of HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur, emphasized the corporation’s commitment to providing efficient services, stating, “Based on the field report, applications have been made for six routes from Himachal to Ayodhya.”

To optimize the operation of the bus services, the frequency of trips will be determined based on passenger demand, with options for both daily and weekly schedules. The first bus service is anticipated to commence from Nalagarh, marking the initiation of this enhanced connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ayodhya.

The logistical details have been carefully planned to ensure a seamless travel experience for pilgrims. Bus drivers will change at designated points in both Delhi and Ayodhya, allowing for smooth transitions during the journey. Additionally, passengers will have the opportunity to stop for refreshments at dhabas and restaurants strategically located along the Yamuna and Agra Lucknow Expressway.

The proposed departure time from Delhi’s Anand Bihar Terminal is planned before 7:45 am, aligning with the regular intervals at which Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses depart for Ayodhya. To further facilitate travel logistics, Ayodhya Dham ISBT will provide ample parking facilities for the buses.

As HRTC endeavours to make the pilgrimage to Ayodhya more accessible for devotees from various regions, these newly proposed routes are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity and ensuring a comfortable journey for the pilgrims embarking on this sacred and significant pilgrimage.