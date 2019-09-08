Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government would fill up all the vacant posts of Physiotherapists in district level hospitals on priority basis.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a conference of Physiotherapists ‘1st Himclave-2019’ organised by the Himachal Chapter of Indian Association of Physiotherapy today on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day in association with the State Health and Family Welfare department, announced to create one additional post of Physiotherapist in all the district hospitals of the state except Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti.

Jai Ram Thakur also announced to fill three posts of Physiotherapists each in all the six medical colleges of the state to provide better health services to the patients. He said that the state government had taken an initiative to provide services of Physiotherapists in the senior citizen homes operational in the state.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government would fill up all the vacant posts of Physiotherapists in the health institutions of the state on priority.

The Chief Minister accepted that in the present era of hectic life style and greater stress and strain, the role of Physiotherapist had become very vital. He said that being a hilly state, the Physiotherapists have a major role as the frequency of road accident was higher than the other states in Himachal Pradesh. He said

“A Physiotherapist helps people suffering for injuries through movements and exercises and manual therapies. Apart from relieving the patients from physical challenges, they also help them psychosomatically and movement there by helping them in recovering.”

Jai Ram Thakur assured to consider the demand of Physiotherapists to constitute Himachal Pradesh Physiotherapists Council.